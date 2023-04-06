Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 206.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,366.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,541. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $104.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

