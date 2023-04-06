Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 259 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 988,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,972. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.27.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.69.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

