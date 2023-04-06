Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 12,737 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,408 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $131,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

ABT stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.60. 1,288,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,990. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $181.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

