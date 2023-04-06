Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 90 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $159.41. The stock had a trading volume of 884,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.65. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $2,236,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,577,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,191 shares of company stock valued at $44,752,732 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

