Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $9.04 Million Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 183,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 0.23% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $133,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,340. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.