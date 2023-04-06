Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Insider Aoife Brennan Sells 19,042 Shares of Stock

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) insider Aoife Brennan sold 19,042 shares of Synlogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $11,044.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,301 shares in the company, valued at $148,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Synlogic Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Synlogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Institutional Trading of Synlogic
Synlogic Company Profile
Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synlogic (SYBX)
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.