Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Insider Aoife Brennan Sells 19,042 Shares of Stock

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) insider Aoife Brennan sold 19,042 shares of Synlogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $11,044.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,301 shares in the company, valued at $148,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Synlogic Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Synlogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

Synlogic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 73,422 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synlogic by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Synlogic by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synlogic by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

Recommended Stories

