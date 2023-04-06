System1 (NYSE:SST) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.99. 16,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 39,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

System1 Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $3,438,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

