Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $47.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

