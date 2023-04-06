Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Tufton Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Target makes up about 2.4% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.86. 1,075,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

