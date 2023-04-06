Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 91.11 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 90.70 ($1.13). Approximately 51,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 150,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.12).

Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.35.

Get Taylor Maritime Investments alerts:

Taylor Maritime Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th.

About Taylor Maritime Investments

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize and Supramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.