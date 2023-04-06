TD Cowen Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $95.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.11.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $86.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 5.07%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

