TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.58.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

