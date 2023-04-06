Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Ten Entertainment Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ten Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON:TEG opened at GBX 285.46 ($3.55) on Thursday. Ten Entertainment Group has a one year low of GBX 183 ($2.27) and a one year high of GBX 302 ($3.75). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £195.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Ten Entertainment Group

In other news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 14,227 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £41,400.57 ($51,416.51). 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

