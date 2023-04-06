Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $87.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.8 %

Teradyne stock opened at $101.23 on Thursday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $117.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.