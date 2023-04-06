Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $87.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $101.23 on Thursday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $117.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.