Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.19 and last traded at $44.19. 428,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 917,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEX. Citigroup downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Terex Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. Terex’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.82%.

Terex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $594,339.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,019 shares in the company, valued at $27,365,700.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $594,339.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,019 shares in the company, valued at $27,365,700.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,016,000 after purchasing an additional 362,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Terex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Further Reading

