Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Trading 4.9% Higher

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.57. 277,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 332,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 189,178 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 377,427 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 174,974 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.