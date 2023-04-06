Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $720.74 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $720.74 million and approximately $42.36 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004526 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003517 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,565,594,871 coins and its circulating supply is 5,894,744,284,843 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.