Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk Sells 100,000 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tesla Trading Down 3.7 %

TSLA stock traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.52. 133,196,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,305,391. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $364.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.