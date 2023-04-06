Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.11). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $525.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.34 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

Shares of TCBI opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

