The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Purchased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 281,324 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after buying an additional 116,491 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 897,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55,713 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

NTB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.32. 42,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

