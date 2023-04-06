The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE:BA opened at $210.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.83. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33, a PEG ratio of 192.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

