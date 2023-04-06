The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boeing were worth $43,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $210.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.83. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

