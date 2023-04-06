The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) to Buy

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Seven & i Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SVNDY stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Seven & i has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Seven & i will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

