The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Plans Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Price Performance
HYB opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
