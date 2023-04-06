The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Plans Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

HYB opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $595,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

