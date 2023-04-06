The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock Price Down 3.5%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 51,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 57,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The OLB Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of The OLB Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The OLB Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The OLB Group during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The OLB Group by 301.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

