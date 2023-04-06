The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Holdings Boosted by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9,561.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,783 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $70.82. 54,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,224. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

