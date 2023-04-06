The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Southern by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 28,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.