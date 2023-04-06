The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 63,006 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 3.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $49,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 225,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after buying an additional 136,240 shares during the period. True Signal LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. McBroom & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,047,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 945,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

