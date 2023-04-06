The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Lessened by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,520,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for 9.2% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL owned 0.31% of Trade Desk worth $68,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 106.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after buying an additional 1,521,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 122.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,582,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,558,000 after buying an additional 872,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,255,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 955,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,787,151 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,671. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

