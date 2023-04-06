Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $574.70. The stock had a trading volume of 67,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,863. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

