Thomas David Hull III Sells 991 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $15,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,883.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Thomas David Hull III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Thomas David Hull III sold 100 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,600.00.
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Thomas David Hull III sold 1,409 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $22,614.45.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Thomas David Hull III sold 1,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $16,170.00.
Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 6.3 %
Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific
About Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, International, and Corporate. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.
Recommended Stories
