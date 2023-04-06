Threshold (T) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $367.42 million and approximately $29.68 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03747954 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $27,607,944.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

