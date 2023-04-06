Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $2.28 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.78 billion and approximately $21.73 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00008177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 82.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003473 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,882.17 or 1.00036600 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.31676451 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $30,981,494.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

