TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 2.5% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $29,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 224,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

