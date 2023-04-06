Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 109,356,181 shares trading hands.
Tower Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.19.
Tower Resources Company Profile
Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.
