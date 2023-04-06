Traders Buy High Volume of Pan American Silver Call Options (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 15,906 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 156% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,216 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. 1,921,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -24.54%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.