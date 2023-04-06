Traders Purchase Large Volume of Novartis Call Options (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,141 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the average daily volume of 3,007 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.32. 775,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,376. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $96.56. The company has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

