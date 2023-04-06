Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 7.2%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.53. 12,867,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 25,185,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.