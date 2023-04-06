Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Travis Perkins in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Travis Perkins’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

TVPKF stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading

