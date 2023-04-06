TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TriMas by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 308.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRS shares. TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TRS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,060. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). TriMas had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

