Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Trinity Place shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 18,159 shares traded.

Trinity Place Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Place

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Place in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Trinity Place by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Trinity Place by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 121,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Trinity Place by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 53,342 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

