Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 0.6 %

TRT stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.