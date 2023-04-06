Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Down 0.6 %
TRT stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
