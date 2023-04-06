TRON Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.74 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, TRON has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $4.74 billion and $220.34 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009631 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004046 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004556 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001170 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003584 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001523 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,934,599,345 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
