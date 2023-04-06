TRON Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.74 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, TRON has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $4.74 billion and $220.34 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004556 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003584 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001523 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,934,599,345 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.