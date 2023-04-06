True Signal LP Acquires New Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

True Signal LP acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,315 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Lyft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lyft Stock Up 1.5 %
LYFT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,548,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.73. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.