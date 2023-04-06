True Signal LP Invests $1.06 Million in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock worth $775,271. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.39.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 152,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,880. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.