True Signal LP Invests $49,000 in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $2,926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 154.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 241,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 86.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 182,564 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Vera Bradley Trading Down 2.0 %
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.03 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
Vera Bradley Profile
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
