True Signal LP Invests $728,000 in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

True Signal LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. True Signal LP owned 0.13% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNBR. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $14,369,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 79.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 370,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 926.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 156,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 141,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $5,872,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sleep Number by 601.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 73,726 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNBR traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 58,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a market cap of $615.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $54.27.

Insider Activity

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

