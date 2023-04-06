True Signal LP Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Chegg comprises about 1.4% of True Signal LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. True Signal LP owned about 0.06% of Chegg as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,305,000 after purchasing an additional 615,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 564,522 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,676,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 456,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 514,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $36.30.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHGG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

