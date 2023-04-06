True Signal LP Makes New $7.57 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,000. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 5.7% of True Signal LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.75. 435,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

