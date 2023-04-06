True Signal LP Makes New Investment in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,379 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

LEVI stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,257,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,169. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

